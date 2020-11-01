Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMBS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Rambus has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

