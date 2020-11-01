Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) (LON:RRS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) (LON:RRS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6,862.00. Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) shares last traded at $6,546.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,142.12.

Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) Company Profile (LON:RRS)

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

