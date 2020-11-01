Raymond James Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $145.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.86.

FirstService stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 4,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,052,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,057,000 after buying an additional 6,886,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FirstService by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,359,000 after buying an additional 192,688 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,647,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstService by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 933,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,696,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

