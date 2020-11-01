Raymond James Boosts TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNW. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

RNW opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.36. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.91.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is 286.59%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

