Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$23.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.