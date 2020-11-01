Raymond James Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $45.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.