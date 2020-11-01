Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.21.

CWB opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$36.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.11.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

