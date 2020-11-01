Refereum (RFR) One Day Volume Tops $38.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Refereum has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $38.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00204986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.01198413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

