Reik & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 22,980 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Reik & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

