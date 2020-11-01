Reik & CO. LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,876,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $475.74 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.14 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.97 and a 200-day moving average of $473.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.08.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total value of $9,614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

