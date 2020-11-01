Reik & CO. LLC Sells 362 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries makes up 2.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 475.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 206.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 98,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 72.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

