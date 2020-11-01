Reik & CO. LLC Sells 5,975 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

