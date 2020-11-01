Reik & CO. LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 3.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE WSM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

