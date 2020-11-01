RELX PLC (REL.L)’s (REL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,943 ($25.39) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RELX PLC (REL.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,891.40 ($24.71).

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,506.72 ($19.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,711.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,776.63. RELX PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30.

About RELX PLC (REL.L)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.