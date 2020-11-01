Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 10,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 59,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

