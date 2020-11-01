Reviewing Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) & The Competition

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aspira Women’s Health to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aspira Women’s Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aspira Women’s Health Competitors 349 875 1101 104 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 7.64%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million -$15.24 million -20.94 Aspira Women’s Health Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 105.78

Aspira Women’s Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health’s peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% Aspira Women’s Health Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health peers beat Aspira Women’s Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

