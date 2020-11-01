Reviewing ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aspen Group and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $49.06 million 4.28 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -39.08 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.89 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Aspen Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -8.40% -7.82% -4.60% ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

