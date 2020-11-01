Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.75

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and traded as high as $56.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 2,430 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

