Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $62.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rollins shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

