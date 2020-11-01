Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Head to Head Analysis

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Royal Caribbean Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Royal Caribbean Group has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Group and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Group -24.36% -3.68% -1.26% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Group and Flex LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Group $10.95 billion 1.15 $1.88 billion $9.54 5.91 Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.87 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Royal Caribbean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Group 2 9 9 0 2.35 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus price target of $70.12, suggesting a potential upside of 24.28%. Given Royal Caribbean Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Caribbean Group is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Group beats Flex LNG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Cuba, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 3 to 26 nights. The Silversea Cruises brand provides itineraries to destinations, including the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, and the Arctic with cruise lengths ranging from 6 to 25 nights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 61 ships and had 17 ships on order. The company was formerly known as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

