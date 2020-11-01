RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $421.48

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $421.48 and traded as high as $429.60. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) shares last traded at $423.60, with a volume of 2,902,250 shares changing hands.

RSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 551 ($7.20) to GBX 455 ($5.94) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 538 ($7.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 421.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80.

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L) (LON:RSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4943.0002985 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

