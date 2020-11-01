Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $12.02. Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 550,879 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 million and a P/E ratio of 60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.