Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.40 ($104.00).

SAF stock opened at €90.52 ($106.49) on Wednesday. Safran SA has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.71.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

