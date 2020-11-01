Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

ETR:ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.04. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

