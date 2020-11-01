Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

SSLZY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Santos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

