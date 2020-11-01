Santos Ltd (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Ltd (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 1,609,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.4 days.

OTCMKTS:STOSF opened at $3.47 on Friday. Santos has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

