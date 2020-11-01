Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAR. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

