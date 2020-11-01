SBI (SBHGF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

SBI (OTCMKTS: SBHGF) is one of 49 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SBI to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SBI alerts:

This table compares SBI and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $3.39 billion $344.88 million 16.83 SBI Competitors $5.06 billion $751.62 million 37.82

SBI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SBI. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SBI has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI’s peers have a beta of -0.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A SBI Competitors -5.24% -15.76% -0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SBI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBI Competitors 464 1271 1310 73 2.32

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.58%. Given SBI’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SBI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBI peers beat SBI on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. The Asset Management Business segment provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, online securities, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, fintech support, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing, as well as generates power using renewable energy. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops and distributes pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines in the field of cancer and immunology. The company also offers investment advisory services on crypto-asset funds; operates a fund-raising platform; acquires securities; operates as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; and offers healthcare services, as well as engages in the mining of digital assets. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.