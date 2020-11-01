Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €85.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.54 ($126.52).

Shares of SU stock opened at €104.20 ($122.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €106.88 and its 200 day moving average is €96.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

