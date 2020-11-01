Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $476.86

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.86 and traded as high as $487.23. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at $485.09, with a volume of 21,433 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 450.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50.

In related news, insider Robert Talbut bought 1,567 shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,176.86 ($9,376.61).

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) Company Profile (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

