Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

NYSE:CKH opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.00. Seacor has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

