SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

