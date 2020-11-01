Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

