Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $33.48 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

