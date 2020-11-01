Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 150.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $1,575,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $436.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.