Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rises By 25.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

