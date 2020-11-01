Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 56.6%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,666,600 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 1,702,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 761.9 days.

Shares of IPXHF stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Inpex has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.