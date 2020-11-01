Short Interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Expands By 52.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKAYY shares. HSBC upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $11.02 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

