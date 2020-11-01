Short Interest in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expands By 25.0%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Penumbra stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.38.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

