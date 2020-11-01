Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Decreases By 40.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sumco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sumco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $31.20 on Friday. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.07 million. Research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.