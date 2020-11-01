Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Increases By 70.5%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TechPrecision stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.67. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

