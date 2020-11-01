Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Grows By 61.8%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,394.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. Zalando has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $95.85.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.