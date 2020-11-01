Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Expands By 48.3%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

