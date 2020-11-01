Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

