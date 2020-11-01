Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMNY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.