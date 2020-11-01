SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) vs. Heico (NYSE:HEI) Critical Review

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and Heico (NYSE:HEI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Heico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.19 -$7.51 million N/A N/A Heico $2.06 billion 6.90 $327.90 million $2.30 45.67

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Volatility & Risk

SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SIFCO Industries and Heico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Heico 0 5 4 0 2.44

Heico has a consensus price target of $107.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Heico’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heico is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00% Heico 17.73% 18.37% 10.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Heico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heico beats SIFCO Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

