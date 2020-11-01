Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 994,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

