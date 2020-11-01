Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $355.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.39.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Mastercard by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 142,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 10.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 7.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

