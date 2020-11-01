Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

SNN opened at $35.07 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

