Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,204.77

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.77 and traded as low as $1,107.00. Softcat plc (SCT.L) shares last traded at $1,125.00, with a volume of 256,507 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,197.33 ($15.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a GBX 24.20 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.05%.

Softcat plc (SCT.L) Company Profile (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

